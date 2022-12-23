Even though the world has set eyes on china Given the rebound in infections and deaths from covid 19 It’s not the only one country facing deaths or cases from this disease.

According to the figures of the World Health Organization (WHO) Since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and until December 20, 2022, there have been accumulated 650 million Covid-19 cases included around 6.6 million deaths in all six WHO regions.

During the epidemiological week 50 (December 11, 2022 December 17, 2022), cases decreased in four regions while were up in the region of western pacific at 8.1 percent and America latin and the Caribbean at 17.9%.

In the same way the Covid-19 deaths decreased in four regions while were up in the region of western pacific 6.9% and Latin America and the Caribbean 2.6%

Worldwide, reported about 3 million 826 thousand 620 new cases of Covid-19 in the week in question and during that same period 10,737 deaths from Covid-19 were reported worldwide, a relative decrease of -4.9% compared to week 49.

in the region of the Americas at week 50 reported 1 million 22 thousand 218 cases and 4,637 deaths an increase in cases of 17.9% and deaths of 2.6% compared to the previous week.

At the subregional level, cases and deaths from covid-19 increased in two subregions: the subregion of South America 49.6 percent and 55.0% respectively and the subregion of Central America 10.4% and 57.7% respectively.

The rate from weekly notification general of cases by the region of the Americas was 99.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during epidemiological week 50 (84.8 the previous week).

Between the weeks 50 and 49 the 14-day Covid-19 mortality rate was 9 deaths per million inhabitants and 7.5 the previous two weeks.

In this vein, the countries with the highest number of deaths in recent weeks due to Covid-19 have been USA with 2,658 deaths, followed by Japanwith a thousand 443 deaths, Brazil with a thousand 26 deaths, France with 739 and Republic of Korea with 375.

Via the Financial.