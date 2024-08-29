At least three people were killed in southwestern Japan on Thursday when Typhoon Shanshan hit Kagoshima Prefecture, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, disrupting flights and cutting power to more than a quarter of a million homes.

Major automakers such as Toyota and Nissan have suspended operations at some or all of their domestic plants due to the storm.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the typhoon, with winds of up to 198 kilometers per hour, made landfall near the city of Satsumasendai on the southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday morning.

Authorities have warned that Shanshan could be one of the strongest storms ever to hit the region, and local governments have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents in several areas.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said three people were killed, one missing, two seriously injured and five slightly injured by the typhoon.

“Since this typhoon is moving slowly, the total rainfall could be quite large,” Hayashi added at a regular news conference.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said more than 250,000 homes in seven prefectures were without power as of 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) Thursday.

The Meteorological Agency expects the storm to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, over the weekend.

Airlines have decided to cancel more than 600 domestic flights, and train services have been suspended in many areas of Kyushu.