Several people were killed, including a police officer, when gunmen carried out shootings in the Republic of Dagestan in Russia, on Sunday, according to initial press reports.

Russian news agencies quoted the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Dagestan as saying that gunmen opened fire on a synagogue in the city of Derbent, which is inhabited by a Jewish community.

It was reported that a policeman was killed after shooting at the synagogue, and six people were injured in the attack. Press reports added that two attackers were killed.

An exchange of gunfire also took place in the town’s Orthodox Church, a World Heritage Site listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Russian Information Agency confirmed that “a priest and a church guard were killed in the attacks.”

Another exchange of gunfire took place at a police station in the city of Makhachkala, about 125 kilometers to the north on the Caspian Sea coast in Dagestan.

The circumstances of the attack are being investigated.