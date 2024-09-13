At least 19 people have been killed after heavy rains caused flooding in the capital Naypyidaw and surrounding areas, Myanmar’s National Fire Service said on Friday.

Rescuers transferred some of the 3,600 displaced people to safer areas on boats.

A wave of severe weather caused by Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, has killed more than 230 people in Vietnam and Thailand, and floods caused by overflowing rivers have inundated cities in both countries.