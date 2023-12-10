Heavy rain and bad weather in the US state of Tennessee on Saturday claimed the lives of at least six people, caused severe damage to homes and caused a power outage, according to what the authorities said.

Three people died in the northern suburb of Nashville, the capital of this state located in the southeast of the United States.

A tornado also struck the city of Clarksville in the north of the state, also causing casualties.

Montgomery County authorities said in a statement, “We can confirm that three people have died, two adults and a child,” noting that “23 people are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

She explained that rescue teams “are still conducting search and rescue operations after this disaster,” calling on residents not to take risks and go out to the roads.