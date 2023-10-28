At least three people died today, Saturday, in Kiev as a result of falling trees due to bad weather conditions, while power was cut off in hundreds of towns in Ukraine.

Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said, via the Telegram application, “Bad weather prevails in Ukraine. “There are problems with power supply in 12 regions of the country.”

He added that the most affected regions were Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Lviv in the west of the country.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, said, “Three people have died due to bad weather conditions so far: two in (the city of) Kiev and one in the Kiev region. Others were injured.”

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the capital, said that seven people were injured in Kiev, five of whom were taken to hospital.

According to the Ministry of Energy, there are at least 300,000 people without electricity due to bad weather conditions.