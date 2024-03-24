Brazilian rescue teams are working hard under heavy rain to help victims of the severe storm that struck the southeast of the country at the weekend, especially the state of Rio de Janeiro, and resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people.

In total, eight people have died in the state of Rio de Janeiro since the storm began on Friday night – Saturday, in Teresópolis, Santa Cruz da Serra and Arraial do Cabo, according to the government. Moreover, the Civil Defense of Espirito Santo confirmed that four people were killed in this neighboring state on Saturday afternoon.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a post on the “X” platform on Saturday night, Sunday, that similar environmental tragedies “are worsening with climate change,” adding that thousands were left homeless due to the storm. He expressed his sympathy for the victims, and said that his government was working with local authorities “to protect against floods, prevent their occurrence, and repair the damage resulting from them.”