From July to September 2023, there were 153 cases registered; period was marked by Operation Escudo, one of the most lethal in the State

Deaths caused by police officers in São Paulo rose 72% in the 3rd quarter of 2023, according to data from SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat). The period, which runs from July to September this year, recorded 153 cases involving civil and military police. In 2022, the same interval had 89 deaths of this type.

In the year to date, 2023 has 374 deaths by police officers. The 1st quarter recorded 116 cases, while the 2nd was 105. The value already corresponds to 89% of the episodes reported in 2022, which ended the year with 421 records.

The numbers consider deaths caused by police officers on duty or off duty. In the case of those who were on duty when the death was recorded, the SSP-SP calculates 112 deaths in the 3rd quarter of this year. The value accounts for 73% of deaths by police officers in the period.

Operation Escudo, which began on July 28 in Baixada Santista (SP), is one of the main reasons for the increase in numbers. In total, the action left 28 people dead.

The operation was announced by the São Paulo Military Police after the murder of Rota soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, in Guarujá. The initial plan was to locate and arrest the suspects for the attack. However, even after the arrest of 3 suspects, governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) announced that the police would remain in the region for another 30 days. The objective would be to combat local drug trafficking. Regarding the deaths of civil and military police officers, the SSP-SP states that 5 professionals died in the 3rd quarter of 2023. Until September, Brazil had 20 police officers killed this year. The numbers include those who were on or off duty at the time they were executed.

O Power360 attempted to contact the Public Security Secretariat to obtain a position on the main reasons behind the increasing number of civilian deaths by police officers, as well as on the measures that are underway to address the issue, but did not receive a response until publication of this text. The space remains open.