Total occurrences rose from 123, in the first 6 months of 2022, to 155, in the same period of 2023, according to SSP-SP data

The number of deaths caused by military police officers on duty grew 26% in the first half of this year in the State of São Paulo. The total number of incidents rose from 123 in the first 6 months of last year to 155 in the same period this year, according to data from the SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of the State of São Paulo).

Cases have grown despite the fact that several police battalions in São Paulo are already adopting portable operational cameras –known as body cameras–, which began to be used in 2020. These lapel cameras are attached to police uniforms so that their actions on the streets are clear. monitored. The aim is to reduce police violence.

“The 26% increase in the number of people killed by military police officers on duty in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year is alarming and causes great concern. We need to better understand this phenomenon, but everything indicates that the control mechanisms for the use of force [como as câmeras corporais e o uso de armas menos letais]which were so successful since they were implemented in mid-2020, are being weakened”said Rafael Rocha, a researcher at the Sou da Paz Institute.

Rocha reinforced that body cameras are an instrument, but “which alone cannot handle” to solve the problem of police lethality. For him, the current government of São Paulo seems to want to reduce the use of equipment, reducing other instruments necessary for analyzing the images produced by them.

“It seems to us that, in 2023, the strategy is not to remove the cameras, but to weaken control mechanisms, such as commissions and investigations. You erode this structure that supports the analysis and accountability of the material that is produced by body cameras.”he said.

Deaths by civil police

The half-year balance sheet also shows growth in the number of people killed by civil police officers on duty. In this case, the increase was 60%, from 10 deaths in the 1st half of 2022 to 16 in the same period this year.

As a result, deaths caused by civil and military police officers on duty totaled 171 occurrences in the first 6 months of this year, against 133 last year.

Also adding the deaths caused by civil and military police officers who were off duty, this total rises to 221 deaths, against 202 that occurred in the same period last year.

From January to June this year, 15 civil and military police officers were killed in the State of São Paulo. Of this total, 7 were in service and 8 on leave. In that same period last year, 17 police officers were killed, 13 of whom were off duty.

Operation Shield

Last weekend, during a police operation in Guarujá, triggered after the murder of police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, at least 8 people were killed. The number was confirmed this Monday (July 31, 2023) by Government of São Pauloalthough the São Paulo State Police Ombudsman talk about 10 dead.

During the operation, called Escudo, 10 people were arrested. One of them is the alleged shooter who caused the death of the police officer.

“We will not let the aggression against a police officer go unpunished. It is not possible for the bandit, the criminal to attack a police officer and get away with it, so we’re going to investigate, we’re going to arrest, we’re going to bring him to court, we’re going to take him to the dock. That’s exactly what was done this weekend. I am extremely pleased with the police action.”said the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

However, for the researcher at the Sou da Paz Institute, Rafael Rocha, there may have been excesses in the conduct of this police operation in Guarujá. “All indications point to excesses in police action”he said.

“There were formal complaints filed with the Ombudsman [das Polícias] of torture, including that torture had taken place on one of the people who was murdered. The death toll itself is up for debate. The secretary speaks of 8 dead in the operation, which is a lot, and the Ombudsman speaks of 10 victims. Even that we are trying to understand”he declared.

For Rocha, the operation was apparently done “without any planning, where the rope, to some extent, was released and the police were given the freedom to act in an extremely violent way and with excessive force that does not seem necessary. And that it is unproductive.

“A well-planned police operation, using intelligence, with clear objectives and a clear target, is much less violent and puts far fewer people at risk, whether in the community or among the police. And that is not what we saw, unfortunately, last weekend, in Guarujá”he spoke.

police deaths

In a note, the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo informed that, in the first semester of this year, the police forces detained 95,394 people, which represented an increase of 8.4% in relation to the previous year.

“In 99.76% of these occurrences there were no records of deaths in confrontation. The numbers show that the main cause of deaths resulting from police intervention is not the action of the police, but the choice of confrontation made by the offender, who subjugates the victims, putting them at risk, as well as all the participants in the action. ”said the agency.

The secretariat also stated that “All cases of this nature are rigorously investigated by the respective internal affairs departments, forwarded to the Public Ministry and judged by the Judiciary. The portfolio continues to invest continuously in staff training and in the implementation of public policies to reduce deaths resulting from police intervention (MDIP), which include the constant improvement of courses and training”.

With information from Brazil Agency