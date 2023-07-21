Deaths due to drowning are killing bathers in Spain this 2023. In the first half of the year alone, the number of deaths rises to 169, 29 more than in the same period in 2022, one of the blackest in history in terms of deaths in aquatic spaces, and the start of the summer period has not been rosy at all.

The high number of deaths from drowning, which is the third leading cause of unintentional death in Spain, worries experts, who are already warning of the possibility of suffering one of the summers with the most deaths in the water. Last June, the second worst number of deaths in the last ten years was collected, with 57 fatal unintentional drownings. A worrying figure that already warned of the upward trend in deaths in aquatic spaces this year and that has been confirmed in recent weeks. As indicated by the Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and First Aid through the National Drowning Report, only 2016, with 211 deaths, and 2017, with 209, exceed 2023 between January 1 and June 30 in the number of deaths from this cause.

Pools, beaches and rivers. There is no distinction. All have their particular danger for the experts, who urgently call for the awareness of bathers to prevent the number from continuing to increase. Of the 57 deaths in June, the beach is the place where the most deaths occurred with 30, while nine occurred in the pool, eight in the river and ten occurred in locations to be determined.

85% of those who died in June were men, compared to 15% women. A statistic that is already common, since in 2022 the majority of the deceased were men, a total of 315 (80%) and 76 women (20%). In addition, the report also confirms the majority profile of those who died from drowning: people over 55 years of age. 31 of the 57 deaths in June were over that age. The danger for these people lies mainly on the beaches, due to the feared rip currents. The real risk of rip currents is not being carried out to sea by them, but the way in which the person reacts: many bathers panic and try to swim against the current, tiring quickly and sinking. Experts advise avoiding bathing when marine conditions are not optimal and always with a lifeguard. In the case of being dragged by a current, you should swim parallel to the beach and, once you have left, swim towards the shore.

Andalusia, the most punished in drowning deaths this year



Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and First Aid







The number of deaths in the smallest is the one that has put specialists on the greatest alert. In the last month, numerous cases of children who died from drowning have been collected, mostly in swimming pools. The last one, a nine-year-old boy who died this Wednesday in a swimming pool in Burgos. Before, a four-year-old boy died in a private pool in Oropesa (Toledo), another eight-year-old in a municipal pool in Zaragoza, a two-year-old boy in Carmona (Seville), a three-year-old girl in Sunyer (Lérida), a four-year-old boy in Molina de Segura (Murcia) and an 18-month-old baby in La Nucía (Alicante). In total, fourteen minors have died this year from drowning in swimming pools, and eight did so before July 1, according to the National Drowning Report of the Royal Spanish Rescue and Lifeguard Federation. A number of deaths that is still far from the 37 minors who died by drowning in 2022, a figure that this same report collected.

Given the dangerous upward trend in deaths in the smallest, experts warn that most drown due to lack of supervision and during after-dinner hours -between 3 and 6 p.m.-, and demand greater vigilance from parents and guardians. In addition, they ask to promote in the school the teaching of aquatic safety regulations, the knowledge of the flags of the sea and the identification of risk situations. They also recommend swimming classes from an early age -from the age of four- to acquire basic aquatic skills and notions of aquatic safety.

Tips to avoid drowning



Supervise minors at all times when they are in the water or playing near it and do not delegate this responsibility to another older child.

A regulation of collective use in which access to small children without supervision is not allowed.

If you don’t know how to swim, or you don’t know how to swim well, use a life jacket for bathing and always use it to practice water sports.

On the beach, respect the meaning of the flags.

The hiring of lifeguards in community swimming pools, even if the legislation does not require it.

Avoid bathing at night and diving headfirst from a great height, from bridges, trees or balconies, can cause very serious injuries.

Remember that alcohol consumption decreases the ability to react to danger or may encourage the adoption of risk behaviors.