A tornado in the south of the Czech Republic, not far from the border with Austria, has claimed at least five lives, Austrian media reported. The damage is enormous and according to a meteorologist from Czech television there have been gusts of wind from 267 to 322 kilometers per hour. It could be the strongest tornado ever recorded in the country, measuring 3 to 4 on the Fujita scale.



