On the longest day of the year, thermometers reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40° C) in the Sonoran Desert, a heat capable of killing anyone. On June 20, when sunlight lasted 14 hours, 15 minutes and 51 seconds, volunteers from the organization No More Deaths (No More Deaths) took 100 gallons of water and placed them in strategic areas, at the foot of a saguaro, on the possible paths that a future migrant might take, the most traveled steps to the border area with Arizona. In addition to the water, they left food and first aid supplies, with the idea of ​​helping someone with hyperthermia, dehydration, sunburn and, in the worst case, death.

In one of its reports, the organization stated that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “is undercounting migrant deaths,” when in reality the number of people dying on their long journey to the United States is increasing, even more so in the midst of the heat that comes with the summer months. The Border Patrol told Border Report that it recorded 138 deaths in the desert so far this year, just eleven fewer than the 149 reported in 2023. But, according to No More Deaths, that number must be much higher.

And the worst news continues: one person died and six with dehydration cases rescued in June in the area of ​​Santa Teresa, New Mexico; the remains of ten migrants that the Border Patrol found in the area of ​​Texas and Arizona in July, and who had died “due to the heat and dangerous conditions”; another four migrants who died due to a heat wave in the Sonoran desert; the two people declared dead in June after suffering “heat injuries” in a desert strip 10 kilometers from the border.

An activist leaves bottles of water on the side of a road frequently used by migrants, in Jacumba, California, on June 5. Katie McTiernan (Getty Images)

Weather reports speak of high temperatures in the triple digits, with heat indices close to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius), one of the causes of death for many migrants trying to reach the southern border. Although June was the month with the fewest border arrests since the implementation of the new policies announced by the Biden Administration that restrict asylum processing, it is also one of the deadliest. The Missing Migrants Project, an initiative that has been recording migrant deaths and disappearances since 2014, says that in June 2024 alone, 34 deaths were reported at the border, mainly due to drowning, extreme environmental conditions, lack of shelter, food and water, among other causes.

While many organizations are critical of CBP’s data collection, its latest figures also shed light on the situation: in fiscal year 2022, it recorded 171 deaths, while in 2021 it recorded 151. In one of its reports, the agency stated that in 2022, it recovered 895 human remains at the border, and that factors such as heat and drowning had been the most frequent causes of these deaths. A report by No More Deaths reveals that most of these deaths do not occur in remote areas of the Chihuahuan Desert, but in the metropolitan area or near El Paso and Sunland Park, in New Mexico, and that, from 1998 to 2022, the deaths total 9,500, although this number is still an undercount.

Authorities have warned about the situation. Anthony S. Good, chief of the Border Patrol for the El Paso Sector, where 761 rescues have been made this year, said a month ago that the “desert environment is extremely unforgiving, especially during the summer months,” and urged migrants to stop illegal crossings. The United States Government also called attention to the danger of summer heat. In early June, CBP reported that the Border Patrol for the El Paso Sector observed “an increase in heat-related injuries and deaths and dehydration among migrants attempting to cross the border illegally,” when temperatures were above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. They also assured that they were intensifying their efforts to “prevent these tragedies,” with a deployment of search and rescue teams with advanced technology, drones and heat-sensing devices, capable of locating and helping people in danger.

A group of migrants walk near a Border Patrol vehicle in Jacumba, California, on May 13. Robert Gauthier (Getty Images)

In the statement, they did not forget to mention that they had increased patrols in the area, as well as efforts with the Mexican authorities “to address the security problem on both sides of the border.” And it is precisely this call to attention from organizations and activists: while the Biden Administration implements policies to stop illegal immigration, Andrés Manuel López Obrador joins the efforts and Donald Trump promises to carry out the largest deportation in the history of the United States if he returns to the White House in November, many migrants lose their lives trying to get around the controls that increasingly put their lives in danger.

“Migrants in border areas are exposed to more danger and insecurity as the United States and Mexico continue to focus on a law enforcement and militarization approach to managing asylum seekers,” Meghan Zavala, data and policy analyst at Al Otro Lado, an organization that provides legal and humanitarian support to migrants on both sides of the border, told EL PAÍS. “The United States should immediately open access to ports of entry for asylum seekers to come forward and ask for protection, rather than using restrictions to confine displaced individuals and families in regions known to be dangerous for migrants in transit,” she insists.

CBP One delays are a reason to rush to the border

At the beginning of last year, the US government launched the CBP One mobile application to control the flow of illegal immigration at the border, a controversial mechanism that has lent itself to exclusion, extortion and even kidnapping. The application, which promised to organize legal entries into the country, has ended up harming many migrants.

Mary Kapron, researcher for Canada and the United States for Amnesty International, told this newspaper that the long waits involved in getting an appointment through CBP One, often in precarious and often dangerous situations for an indefinite period of time, lead many to take increasingly risky routes. “The uncertainty of not knowing when they will get an appointment, coupled with the dangerous and difficult situation in Mexico and the blocking of access to entry points by the Mexican authorities, has forced many asylum seekers to make the decision to cross into the United States without an appointment at CBP One,” she says. “It has also led to the separation of families, as there are parents who send their sons and daughters to the United States as unaccompanied minors so as not to have them waiting at the border in unsafe conditions.”

A migrant uses the CBP One app at the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. Aimee Melo

The researcher says that these policies have not been as effective as authorities had hoped. According to Kapron, in Tijuana many are sometimes “trapped” between border walls or in the desert for several days, “in extreme conditions and without access to food or water.” In Brownsville, Texas, the National Guard placed coils of wire to prevent crossings. In Eagle Pass, the state government ordered a kind of wall of floating buoys to be built in the middle of the river to block the entry of potential migrants. Many critics of these policies fear that the plastic buoys could cause more drownings than normally occur in the Rio Grande, which this year total 46, according to figures from the Missing Migrants Project.

But the danger faced by migrants does not begin and end at the southern border. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded some 114 deaths in the Darien jungle in 2022. Between January 2023 and March 2024, Mexico’s National Search Commission documented 87 disappearances of migrants on their journey through the country, although civil society organizations report higher numbers. Traffic accidents on these routes are another recurring cause of death, in addition to the violence faced by many migrants on their journeys. A survey conducted by UNHCR in 2023 revealed that 56% of the people interviewed had been victims of violence during their transit through Mexico, while 42% had suffered a violent incident during their journey before arriving in that country.

Another worrying trend is the increase in deaths on migration routes in the Caribbean. IOM documented 245 deaths in 2021 and 350 in 2022, mostly among people from the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. Johanna Cilano, Amnesty International’s Caribbean regional researcher, insists on the lack of international protection for Haitian migrants, many of whom try to reach the border due to delays by CBP One and the impossibility of staying in places like Mexico City. “These people are exposed to various human rights violations such as detentions, expulsions, extortion by authorities, racial discrimination, abuses by armed groups including kidnappings and sexual assault,” she says. “Amnesty International has documented the lack of access to adequate shelter in the border area with the United States, the lack of medical care they suffer, and the impossibility of accessing jobs and forms of regularization beyond asylum.”

Migrants, meanwhile, remain pieces in the great board game of politicians in the United States. Now that Biden has stepped aside on the board and nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party candidate, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has already planned his departure: he has further reinforced what his people have been doing to prevent border crossings with the installation of triple-strand barbed wire. He said in X that “Texas will use all tools and strategies to secure the border in the absence of the Biden Administration.”