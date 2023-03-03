Fatal accident at work today in Berzo Demo, in the Brescia area, where a 43-year-old man died when hit by a rock while cutting some plants together with two other people in Mondadizzo. The victim was originally from Edolo, also in the Brescia area, like the other two colleagues who worked with him.

The man was an employee of the Alta Valle forest consortium. From a first reconstruction, the three would have been invested by boulders that have fallen due to a bulldozer who was doing some work. He leaves behind his wife who is pregnant with their second child and a five-year-old boy.

Staff attended the scene Alpine rescue of the Guardia di Finanza and the Alpine Rescue teams, Media Valle Station of the 5th Brescia Delegation of CNSAs, as well as theair ambulance of Bergamo of Areu. Ascertained death, the victim’s body was recovered and taken to the valley.

Transport yourself to the hospital for checks the other two who were present: both are injured but not life threatening. The episode, according to what has been learned, occurred not far from the refuge of Palam Pale.