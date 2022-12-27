“We are facing civil war numbers that are no longer acceptable: we need to educate not only the workers but also those who want to do business and the time has come to sanction more those who do not respect the rules”. Enrico Vizza, Uil Lombardia secretary, thus comments on the latest tragic death in the workplace that occurred in Bollate, in the Milanese area, in a regional territory that records an increase in fatal cases (unlike a national figure which instead photographs a decrease in workers who left home and never returned to their families). According to Inail data available until October, in the first ten months of this year, compared to the same period of 2021, Lombardy recorded an increase of 8 fatal cases (as in Tuscany) while the greatest increase is in Calabria (+13 cases). Unfortunately, in total there are still 909 fatal accidents (-10.6%) and the number of professional-related pathologies reported to the Institute is on the rise, reaching 50,013 (+10.2%). And not only.

In fact, the figure that marks a dizzying growth is that which concerns reports of accidents at work: almost 600 thousand were presented to Inail, reaching a +32.9% compared to the 448,110 of the first 10 months of 2021 (+41, 3% compared to 421,497 in the period January-October 2020 and +11.5% compared to 534,314 in the period January-October 2019). The generalized increases in accidents at work concern all productive sectors, in particular that of Health and social assistance (+129.1%), Transport and warehousing (+102.9%), in the Public Administration (+65 .4%) and in the accommodation and restaurant service activities (+61.5%).

The most consistent surge is in the South (+46.1%), then in the Islands (+41.7%), in the North-West (+39.7%), in the Center (+35.9%) and in the North-East (+18.3%). “The increase in accident reports is a significant figure because it means that safety measures are not respected – continues Vizza – The building industry remains the most exposed sector, above all due to the strong development, also due to the 110 bonus, which created more movement. However, greater development cannot translate into an increase in fatal accidents, it is scandalous». “Deaths and accidents at work, combined with occupational diseases, unfortunately often forgotten, cost the Italian citizen from 3 to 6% of GDP, much more than a government maneuver – explains Emidio Deandri, Anmil vice president – Today with the expensive energy we fear that savings can be made precisely on safety, but this is an issue that cannot and must not be bypassed because the risk for many workers is to remain in a wheelchair for life».