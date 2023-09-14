Three more deaths in workplace accidents in less than 24 hours. After the explosion that occurred yesterday in a factory in the province of Chieti, in which three workers lost their lives, today another four victims are to be reported in four different episodes: a Bologna a worker died at the airport, crushed by a vehicle on the runway; In the Neapolitana worker fell from the roof of a warehouse and in Naples an operator of the municipal company responsible for waste collection lost his life when hit by a truck.

While in the port of Salerno two maritime operators were hit by a truck: one of them died instantly, while the other was urgently transported to the Ruggi d’Aragona hospital in Salerno.