The death toll from the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Friday has risen to six, and authorities are searching for two missing people, disaster management officials said on Saturday.

The German Center for Geoscience Research said that the earthquake occurred off the island of Mindanao at a depth of 60 kilometers, and the authorities reported that it caused damage to a number of buildings.

Agripino Dacera, director of the disaster office in General Santos City in South Cotabato province, said that a man and his wife died when a concrete wall collapsed on them, while another woman died in a shopping center in the city.

Angel Dogadoja, a disaster response officer in the coastal town of Glan, told Reuters that at least two people had died near the epicenter in Sarangani province, while rescuers were searching for two other people missing after a landslide.

In Davao Occidental province, a 78-year-old man died as a result of a rock falling on him.

Disaster officials said electricity supplies had been restored and most roads were operational.

The Philippines is located within the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, where earthquakes and volcanic activities occur frequently.