Heavy rains in Niger have caused dangerous floods that have killed 21 people and affected 6,000 others since the end of last May, officials announced yesterday, Thursday.

Colonel Boubacar Baku, Director General of Civil Protection in Niger, said in a statement on public television: “As of June 20, we have 5,926 victims throughout the country and 21 deaths, including 8 due to drowning and 13 due to the collapse of houses,” adding that 26 injuries had been recorded. About 4,000 heads of livestock died due to the floods, noting that the Maradi region (central south) was the most affected, with 14 dead and 2,404 afflicted.

According to the Niger Meteorological Service, these heavy rains are due to climate change that has been affecting this country for years.