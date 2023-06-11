Three people died in eastern China after strong winds toppled a crane at a shipyard, authorities said on Sunday, and storms caused material damage across the country, including vast swaths of farmland.

And the authorities indicated that three security personnel were killed in the city of “Wuhu” after the crane, which weighs 450 tons, fell yesterday, Saturday, on a security site where they were stationed.

And local media reported that the city of “Nanjing”, the capital of “Jiangsu Province” in eastern China, witnessed the fall of huge trees, yesterday, Saturday, causing cars to be crushed under them and blocking roads.

China Central Television reported that cold storms hit Wafangdian in northeastern Liaoning, causing losses of about 200 million yuan (28 million US dollars) in crops.

In the central province of Henan, torrential rains damaged crops in the past days. And state media reported that the authorities announced 10 measures today, Sunday, aimed at increasing grain production.

China Central Television reported that the measures include providing 275 million yuan in incentives to farmers to encourage increased production.