The Palestinian News Agency said that the raids focused on the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to the occupation aircraft dropping internationally banned white phosphorus bombs. The Israeli aircraft also launched raids on the northwestern regions of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with violent bombardment from artillery and gunboats.

Israeli aircraft bombed several homes in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in the city of Rafah in the south, and in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

On Saturday evening, Israeli aircraft targeted several homes in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital, the Beit Lahia project, the east of the Shujaiya neighborhood, the Sheikh Zayed area, the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, and other areas in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Rescue crews are still trying to recover dead and wounded from under the rubble of bombed homes, buildings and facilities, as the number of missing people has risen to 1,800, including 1,000 children, according to Wafa.

In a related context, the administration of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis announced its need to provide pulmonary resuscitation equipment and anesthesia medications, in addition to the hospital’s suffering from a scarcity of potable water.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society also announced that ambulances had been distributed to various parts of the Gaza Strip, in light of the difficulty of communicating with the complete outage of the communications and Internet networks, which poses a danger to those crews who are trying to carry out their duty to aid the injured.