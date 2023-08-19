However, they stated that violence has increased considerably this year in eastern Ukraine and has continued at a steady pace as a counter-offensive, which has lasted nearly 3 months, continues.

According to official information, the number of Russian military casualties is close to reaching 300,000. The number includes up to 120,000 fatalities and 170,000 and 180,000 wounded soldiers. The Russian figures are significantly higher than the Ukrainian numbers, estimated by officials at nearly 70,000 dead and between 100,000 and 120,000 wounded.

But Russia has a larger number of troops in action compared to the Ukrainians. According to officials, Ukraine’s forces number about 500,000 troops, comprising active-duty personnel, reserves and paramilitary troops. On the other hand, Russia has almost 3 times that amount, with 1,330,000 soldiers among active, reserve and paramilitary members, the majority of the latter coming from the Wagner Group.

To the New York Times, a senior US official acknowledged the high number of Ukrainian casualties, but said that recently Ukrainian troops had begun to advance on Russian defense lines. Ukraine has changed its combat tactics, opting instead to weaken Russian forces with artillery and long-range missiles.

The survey carried out by the newspaper also reveals that, in just 1 year and a half, military deaths in Ukraine are close to the number of Afghan soldiers killed throughout the entire war in Afghanistan, from 2001 to 2021 (about 69,000).

The numbers also show the absence of medical care at the front. Because of the intense artillery and firefights in each engagement, the evacuation of wounded soldiers is becoming more difficult.

Estimates of the numbers for Ukraine and Russia are based on satellite imagery, communications intercepts, social media postings and news outlets by reporters in the countries, as well as official reports from both governments.