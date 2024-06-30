At least 18 people have been killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, the head of the state’s emergency management agency said.

The suspected female suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding party and a hospital, killing and wounding several people in the town of Gwoza, said Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

Sidhu added that 18 people, including children, were confirmed dead. He continued, “The degree of injuries ranges from lacerations in the abdomen, fractures in the skull, and fractures in the limbs.”

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.