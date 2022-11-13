Home page politics

An explosion occurred on the popular Istiklal shopping street in Istanbul on Sunday. “Many people” were injured, state broadcaster TRT said. At least six people died.

Update from November 13, 5:16 p.m: Istanbul’s Istikal shopping street was very busy when a violent explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon. Videos on social media show people running away and people lying lifeless on the ground in front of shop windows. In between, destroyed flower boxes and countless splinters can be seen.

Six people died and 53 were injured, Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter. He had previously reported that the explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. (local time, 1:20 p.m. CET). “Developments are shared with the public,” writes Yerlikaya under his tweets.

Like the local press agency Yeni Safak According to reports, the Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office is to launch investigations into negative news on social media about the explosion on Istikal Street. The bandwidth for various social media platforms should also be throttled nationwide.

The cause of the explosion in the center of Istanbul is initially unclear.

Erdogan speaks of a “sneaky attack” – the number of victims is increasing

Update from November 13, 4:32 p.m.: The death toll in the explosion in Istanbul on Sunday has risen to six and the number of injured to 53, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. He described the explosion as a “sneaky attack” and said that a bomb had exploded. It might be wrong to speak definitively of terrorism, the President said. But the metropolitan governor, Ali Yerlikaya, told him there was a “smell of terror” in the air.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Archive photo) © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/dpa

Explosion in Istanbul: Governor of Istanbul speaks of four fatalities and at least 38 injured

Update from November 13, 4:01 p.m.: Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted on Sunday afternoon that four people were killed and 38 injured in the explosion on Istiklal Street. The wounded are being treated, it said. “We wish Allah’s mercy to those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to those injured,” the governor said.

Turkey, Istanbul: Police vehicles and ambulances stand at the scene of an explosion on the popular Istiklal pedestrian street. The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted on Sunday that there were injuries and deaths. © Francisco Seco/dpa

News blackout imposed: Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office launches ‘terrorist investigation’

Update from November 13, 3:42 p.m.: The Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a “terrorist investigation” into the explosion on the well-known Istiklal shopping street in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday, according to the local press agency Yeni Safak reported. In 2015 and 2016, Istanbul was the target of a bloody campaign of attacks to which the jihadist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility. One of the attacks was carried out on Istiklal Street at the time.

According to the online portal Nexta Turkish authorities have also banned television stations from reporting from the location of the explosion. The German Press Agency also confirmed that the Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük had imposed a temporary news ban on the media. Reports of the blast should be avoided to avoid fear and panic among the population, Sunday’s letter said. The broadcasters CNN Türk and TRT, for example, then interrupted their reports on the explosion on the popular shopping street.

Explosion on Istanbul’s famous shopping street Istiklal on Sunday

First report from November 13th: An explosion occurred on the well-known Istiklal shopping street in Istanbul on Sunday. “Many people” were injured, the state broadcaster TRT reported on Sunday. The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on Twitter on Sunday that there had been fatalities as well as injuries.

TURKEY, Istanbul: Security forces stand at the scene of an explosion that occurred on the popular Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday (November 13). © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Reasons for explosion at tourist hotspot in Istanbul initially unclear

The reason for the explosion in the metropolis in Turkey, which happened in the afternoon, was initially unclear. Rescue workers and the police are on site in large numbers, it said. The governor of Istanbul reported that the blast took place at 4:20 p.m. local time on Sunday. At that time, the shopping street, popular with locals and tourists, was busy. The online medium Nexta shared a video of police officers cordoning off the area on Sunday afternoon.

On recordings on the online networks, a powerful bang was heard, followed by flames. The images also show a large, black crater and several people lying on the ground. According to the AFP news agency, the explosion immediately caused panic among visitors to the shopping street. The area was immediately evacuated. The street is a tourist hotspot in the European part of the Turkish metropolis (AFP/dpa).