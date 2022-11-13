An explosion occurred at a tourist hotspot in Istanbul on Sunday. “Many people” were injured, state broadcaster TRT said. Fatalities are also feared.

Update from November 13, 3:42 p.m.: The Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a “terrorist investigation” into the explosion on the well-known Istiklal shopping street in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday, according to the local press agency Yeni Safak reported. In 2015 and 2016, Istanbul was the target of a bloody campaign of attacks to which the jihadist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility. One of the attacks was carried out on Istiklal Street at the time.

According to the online portal Nexta Turkish authorities have also banned television stations from reporting from the location of the explosion. The German Press Agency also confirmed that the Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük had imposed a temporary news ban on the media. Reports of the blast should be avoided to avoid fear and panic among the population, Sunday’s letter said. The broadcasters CNN Türk and TRT, for example, then interrupted their reports on the explosion on the popular shopping street.

Explosion on Istanbul’s famous shopping street Istiklal on Sunday

First report from November 13th: An explosion occurred on the well-known Istiklal shopping street in Istanbul on Sunday. “Many people” were injured, the state broadcaster TRT reported on Sunday. The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on Twitter on Sunday that there had been fatalities as well as injuries.

Reasons for explosion at tourist hotspot in Istanbul initially unclear

The reason for the explosion in the metropolis in Turkey, which happened in the afternoon, was initially unclear. Rescue workers and the police are on site in large numbers, it said. The governor of Istanbul reported that the blast took place at 4:20 p.m. local time on Sunday. At that time, the shopping street, popular with locals and tourists, was busy. The online medium Nexta shared a video of police officers cordoning off the area on Sunday afternoon.

Police cordon off the scene of the explosion in #Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/m0XtxNNa9T — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 13, 2022

On recordings on the online networks, a powerful bang was heard, followed by flames. The images also show a large, black crater and several people lying on the ground. According to the AFP news agency, the explosion immediately caused panic among visitors to the shopping street. The area was immediately evacuated. The street is a tourist hotspot in the European part of the Turkish metropolis (AFP/dpa).