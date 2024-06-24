Air strikes on several towns and villages in Ukraine killed at least six people and injured dozens, according to a local official.

A bombing targeted the town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, killing four people and wounding dozens, according to a local official in the Donetsk region.

The official said on social media, “At least four people were killed and 34 were wounded. These are the preliminary results of the strike on Pokrovsk. Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13 years. They are in moderate to serious condition.”

The same source added that two Iskander-M missiles were fired at Pokrovsk, causing damage to a number of homes.

He explained, “This is one of the largest attacks recently. Its final repercussions have yet to be determined.”

The local official stated, in a separate context, that a 62-year-old man was killed in a strike on the town of “Korakhov” in the south.

He also reported that a 63-year-old civilian was killed in the town of Turetsk.

Meanwhile, a cruise missile struck a warehouse in the city of Odessa (south), wounding four people and causing fires to break out, officials said Monday.

Kiev acknowledged that Russian forces had made progress towards an important supply area in Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces were facing difficulty in maintaining their positions due to the Russian side’s military superiority.