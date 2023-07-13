In Manipur, a state in northern India, a wave of violence against tribal Kuki Christians – who are an ethnic minority in the region – has resulted in dozens of people killed, hundreds of churches burned down and thousands of Christian refugees. The conflict has been fueled by ethnic and religious tensions, fueled by extremist Hindus, as well as the state government’s pro-Hindu agenda.

Manipur borders Myanmar (a country currently living under the harsh regime of a military junta) and is home to several ethnic groups, each with their own culture, language and religion. The largest group in the state is the Meitei, who are predominantly Hindu and live in the valleys around the state capital, Imphal. The other groups are mostly tribal and live in the hills surrounding the valleys. Among them are the Kukis, who are mostly Christian.

The Meiteis and Kukis have a history of conflict over land and resources. Tensions between the two groups have been rising in recent years due to the strengthening of Hindu nationalism in India, known as Hindutva.

Hindutva is the ideology that India “belongs to the Hindus” and that other religions are “foreign and inferior”. The Indian People’s Party (BJP), which governs nationally and in many states including Manipur, has promoted Hindutva and has been accused of discriminating against the country’s religious minorities, especially Muslims and Christians.

The situation between the Meiteis and the Kukis came to a head in early May when the High Court of Manipur proposed granting Meitei community “Scheduled Tribe” status. “Scheduled Tribe” status is a constitutional category that grants certain benefits and protections to marginalized ethnic groups in India, such as reserved seats for government jobs, schools, and elected office.

The Kuki tribe voiced their opposition to the proposal through peaceful protests across the state. However, some Meiteis groups responded violently to the protesters, attacking them with weapons and setting fire to their homes and churches. The violence quickly took on religious overtones, with Hindu extremists targeting Christians from different ethnic groups.

According to more recent information made available by the NGO Portas Abertas à People’s Gazette, violence in Manipur against Christians has already resulted in the displacement of more than 50,000 people to flee repression to other parts of India, 400 churches burned by Hindu extremists, 250 villages where ethnic Christian families were concentrated destroyed and 120 people killed.

Among the victims is Domkhohoi Haokip, a Christian woman in her 60s who was killed inside a church while praying. Food supplies continue to be disrupted, military trucks have been burned and many people are suffering from mental and physical trauma.

The Christian community in Manipur has lived with fear and uncertainty since the violence broke out. Many choose to flee their homes and seek refuge in aid camps or neighboring states. Those who remain suffer from extreme violence, which involves beatings, death threats and pressure from extremists who force them to renounce their faith.

In an interview with People’s Gazette, the secretary general of the NGO Portas Abertas in Brazil, Marco Cruz, said that to understand the situation of the Kukis, it is first necessary to understand the situation of persecution of Christians in India.

According to him, the country is 11th on the 2023 World Persecution List, which ranks the 50 countries that most persecute Christians in the world. The list is organized and published annually by the NGO with information sent by local partners.

According to Cruz, the persecution of Christians in India is intensified by the desire of Hindu extremists to “cleanse” the country of “their presence and influence”.

“The driving force behind this is Hindutva,” said Cruz, referring to the ideology that does not consider Indian Christians and other minority religions in the country as “true Indians”.

He added that, “As Christians generally have allegiances outside India, Hindutva claims that the country should be ‘purified from their presence’.”

According to the secretary-general, this has led Christians and other Indian religious minorities to be the main target of the systemic persecution carried out by Hindu extremists.

In many cases, extremists even use violence, which according to Cruz, is “carefully orchestrated, including the use of social media to spread false news and spread hatred” against adherents of minority religions.

In recent years, as the spread of Hindutva has increased, many Hindu extremists have turned to attacking members of other faiths with a degree of “impunity,” Cruz said.

He further claimed that more and more Indian states are implementing “anti-conversion” laws, which are supposed to prevent Hindus from being “forcibly converted” to other religions.

However, according to the secretary general, “they [as leis anti-conversão] are often used as an excuse to harass and intimidate Christians who are just doing things like handing out aid or holding a private service.”

According to Cruz, more and more Christians are experiencing “social exclusion in their communities, discrimination in the workplace, and false accusations and rumors spread about them.”

The Secretary-General noted that Christians most at risk are those of Hindu origin.

“In some parts of India, many face constant pressure to return to Hinduism,” such as “social exclusion, job discrimination, physical assaults and sometimes even death,” he said.

“Church leaders are also vulnerable. Being a pastor is one of the riskiest vocations in the country today. Hindu extremists target pastors, their wives and children with violent attacks to sow fear in the Christian community,” says Cruz.

Church of the Christian Kuki tribe burned down by Hindu extremists in Manipur. Credit: Open Doors NGO

The situation of tribal persecution in India does not only occur with the Kukis: it also occurs in several tribes that have among their members people who converted from Hinduism to Christianity. The Kukis, however, are one of the largest tribes in the region and virtually all of their members are converts, which has led to mass persecution of this tribe.

“Last year, several tribes were invaded, Christians were expelled from their communities and verbally and physically attacked,” Cruz pointed out.

Persecution also involves political motives

In the interview, Marco Cruz also stated that there are some political factors behind the systemic persecution of Christians in India.

According to him, the Indian People’s Party, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member, follows the Hindutva ideology and harasses Christians so that they “don’t evangelize” others. The measure would be a way to ensure that the number of Hindus in the country does not decrease and that supporters of the religion continue to vote for the representatives launched by the party.

Cruz also reported that the position of the Indian prime minister to make Hinduism the main religion in the country has encouraged “even more persecution, aggression and even death of Christians”.

He lamented the situation, stating that “the authorities are in accordance with the laws of the country and do nothing to defend the rights of Christians.”

Cruz also recalled that, on April 28, protests against the expulsion of the Kuki ethnic group from a village ended up further intensifying the violent conflict in Manipur. He said the official rationale for the eviction, according to officials, was that “they were evicting tribal Christians to protect the forest.”

However, Cruz noted that the Indigenous Leaders Forum has been opposing the forest mapping implemented by the government for some time and that most of the protesters are tribal Christians threatened by the current management of the pro-Hindu BJP party, which governs the state of Manipur. . The state government seeks to “evacuate the forested areas and villages where tribal Christians have lived for years.”

Marco Cruz also recalled that, since the end of April, the Meitei groups, allies of the government, “have assaulted and attacked the homes and properties of Kuki Christians who fled as internally displaced persons”. As a result, “more than 15,000 Christians have fled to other regions of India or to the neighboring country of Myanmar”.

“Our local partner, Ngai Elam [nome fictício, utilizado para proteger a identidade

dele]lives in one of the newly affected regions and confirmed that the Meiteis continue to attack the place with gunfire every day to terrorize tribal Christians,” added Cruz.

Furthermore, women and girls are sexually harassed and abused. Men over the age of 18 are trained in weapons by insurgent groups. Cruz also said that “the only safe place for ethnic minorities are refugee camps”.

According to him, Christians are without light or water and Christians are “giving birth in the midst of conflicts and being killed during prayers”.

Regarding the lack of international media coverage on the matter, Cruz said that this may be because “few people believe that a religion as peaceful as Hinduism is capable of producing hatred. But, as in all religions, there is a fundamentalist wing in Hinduism, which uses religion to propagate hatred and suppress the right to worship other religions”.