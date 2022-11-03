Stories inspired by real events continue to be all the rage on Netflix. Until a few weeks ago, “Dahmer” was the public’s favorite series and, in recent days, the plot of “From scratch” has been among the most viewed. Now streaming just added “They live” the 1993 film that portrays the harrowing experience of a Uruguayan rugby team, after their plane was torn to pieces in the icy mountains of the Andes.

The real story of “Live”: a downed plane and 100% survival

At the beginning of October 1972, the Uruguayan Old Christians Club rugby team was very excited to arrive in Chile for a sports exhibition. However, they did not anticipate that they were flying to certain death in that Fairchild F-227 of the Uruguayan Air Force.

Flying over the Andes, the plane was hit by strong turbulence, in less than a blink of an eye, a total of almost 45 passengers (mostly teenagers) saw that they were very close to the mountains. Soon, a rumble announced the worst: the ship had crashed.

Fernando Parrado, one of the few survivors, woke up 48 hours after the impact, but perhaps he could have wished he hadn’t. His mother passed away along with Abal, his friend.

Eventually, Parrado and Robert Canessa they became the faces of the so-called ‘Miracle of the Andes’, along with less than 20 people who managed to endure more than 70 days without water, food, but with great hope.

Without outside help and by their own means

After the plane crash, the relief teams undertook an intense search to find the members of the rugby team, but the geographical characteristics of the Andes made this mission an impossible objective.

Unable to find the whereabouts of the athletes, or find the remains of the plane, the support delegations simply stopped looking. The worst thing is that the survivors found out. How? They had improvised a radio, with which they could get local news.

Finding themselves abandoned, they were left with only one option: save themselves. However, they had no resources for it, because an avalanche had taken away their faith, the few reserves they already had and some of their wounded companions who were still alive.

However, desperation or the sense of survival pushed them into a situation they never imagined: cannibalism. The subjects, without major escapes to subsist, chose to feed themselves with the meat of their deceased companions.

The light at the end of the tunnel for those who live

After some planning time, Fernando Parrado Y Robert Canessa they were ready to embark on the journey to salvation. In this way, they steeled themselves and, after leaving their colleagues waiting, they went to walk through the icy mountains towards Chile, the only horizon where they could find a way to save themselves and their friends.

After days and nights, in which hope was the only impulse they found to continue, it was on December 18 that they heard the sound of water coming from the mouth of a nearby river, which they began to follow.

On the afternoon of December 20, they came across a man on horseback on the other side of the river. The next day, according to History, they were found by three other locals and one of them threw a rock with a written message: “What do you want?”

Parrado replied to the note with a brief explanation that he and his partner were the crew of the crashed plane. The subjects left, and later that morning a man on horseback (this time on their side of the river) assisted them.

Parrado and Canessa received food and shelter, while they waited for the Chilean Police, along with a group of reporters. Rescue helicopters also arrived and the weak boys served as a guide to find the rest. The survivors of the Andes could now breathe the air of salvation.