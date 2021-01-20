The health authority in Norway has changed its guidelines for corona vaccinations after several deaths. The focus is on specific people.

For a year now, people around the world have been fighting that Coronavirus – and this will probably continue for a few more months. Again and again politics has to work with the Corona measures resharpen, so at Corona summit on January 19th. But the desired success has so far not been achieved. And so that remains Lockdown, while the great hope of Corona vaccinations which should gradually allow a return to normal.

Corona vaccinations: Norway warns of the consequences for older, frail patients

But with the Corona vaccines now issue a message Norway for uncertainty. The Norwegian Health authority warns, according to the news agency Bloomberg namely that the Covid-19 vaccines could be risky for the very old and seriously ill. This is after Bloomberg Assessment to be the most cautious statement to date by a European health authority after the countries started the Side effects to evaluate the corona vaccines in real use.

For this reason, the guidelines for vaccination this group of people – very old and seriously ill people – against Covid-19 changed. Specifically, it is about the side effects of the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer (Corminaty vaccine) and from Covid-19 Vaccine from Moderna that have so far been approved in the EU. For younger and fitter people they would Side effects mostly pose no danger, said Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Health Authority, according to the Medical journal.

Coronavirus: 23 seriously ill seniors in Norway died after vaccination

The background to the warning is an evaluation of the Deaths in Norway. According to the Norwegian authorities, 23 seniors are about to receive their first Vaccination dose died. They were all over 75 and had serious underlying illnesses. In 13 deaths one autopsy carried out. The head of the Norwegian Medicines Agency said according to the daily News, in all 13 cases it could not be ruled out that Side effects the Corona vaccinations would have contributed to death.

Side effects the mRNA vaccines of Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna can be fever, nausea, pain at the injection site, headache, muscle and joint pain, as well as chills and fatigue. According to her Corona vaccination will the Patient always observed for up to 30 minutes in order to be able to react to possible allergic reactions. As in Germany, in Norway too, older people and people in need of care are currently against corona vaccinated.

Corona vaccinations: Norway changes vaccination guidelines for frail people

Steinar Madsen from the Norwegian Health Authority but announced that one was neither alarmed nor concerned. These are very rare incidents with the very frail Patient with heavier Underlying disease. The doctors in Norway were asked to use the Corona vaccinations keep going.

Nevertheless, the Norwegian Pharmaceutical Authority is now playing it safe and is now advising to do so Attention in very old, sick people. The usual Side effects the Covid-19 vaccinations could lead to severe disease in these people with underlying diseases. The changed instruction: At Patientto which these characteristics apply, an individual assessment should take place by the doctors in the future. This applies to talking to patients and relatives about the risks and benefits of vaccination.

Also in Germany there are people who after the Corona vaccination died. The Paul Ehrlich Institute explained aloud FAZ, no causal relationship can be derived from the temporal relationship. It was about patients with “serious underlying diseases”.

Deaths after corona vaccinations in Norway – this is how Biontech and Pfizer react

As the daily News reported, took before the Admission of Biontech / Pfizer compound around 43,500 people took part in the study. However, only a few of the subjects were over 85 years old and none of the subjects was acutely ill or in an unstable condition. According to a report by FAZ both Biontech and Pfizer said they were in on the incidents Norway were informed and worked with the local authorities. However, the companies also pointed out that in Norway, people who are very old and sometimes terminally ill are currently being vaccinated.