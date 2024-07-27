Chinese authorities said eight people were killed and five others injured after a car hit pedestrians in a major city in central China on Saturday, without specifying whether the accident was intentional or not.

The accident occurred at around 12:10 midnight in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, Kaifu District Police said in a statement.

“A car hit people,” she added, without providing further details about the circumstances of the tragedy.

The statement confirmed that the suspect lives in the neighborhood and is 55 years old and that he was “arrested” by the police and “the investigation is ongoing.”

China experiences frequent road accidents.