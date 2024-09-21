Home policy

Smoke rises after an air strike in the city of Gaza. (Archive photo) © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Israel accuses Hamas of misusing civilian buildings for its own purposes. An Israeli air strike on a former school building in Gaza is said to have resulted in deaths.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – According to Palestinian sources, many people were killed in an Israeli attack on a former school building in the city of Gaza. At least 22 people were killed and at least 30 others injured, the Hamas-controlled health authority said. Many of them were minors and women. According to reports, displaced persons were staying in the building.

Israel’s army announced that it had attacked a Hamas command center in the building. Israeli forces had taken numerous measures before the air strike to reduce the danger to civilians. The Hamas members who were attacked had planned attacks on Israel, it said. Israel accuses Hamas of misusing civilian buildings for its own purposes.

Rescue workers are currently pulling victims out from under the rubble of the building, according to the Palestinian civil defense agency controlled by Hamas. The number of dead could therefore continue to rise.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa initially reported attacks on two former schools in the same district. In the immediate vicinity there are several buildings that were used as schools before the war. Local residents told the German Press Agency that they had heard several attacks in the area.

The military said in response to a query that it was not aware of a second attack on another former school building in the area.

None of the information could initially be independently verified. dpa