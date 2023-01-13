Deaths | A person may lie dead for weeks in the middle of a crowd – Finland is at a turning point, says a professor of social ethics

The reported deaths in recent days, in which the body has only been found after a long time, show that our society is no longer the kind of community where people take care of each other like before, says social ethics professor Jaana Hallamaa.

December halfway through, a dead man was found in the toilets of the city of Helsinki’s workplace canteen. The man was a city employee, and he was dead in the toilet for a week before he was found.

On Wednesday, an elderly couple was found dead in an apartment building in Jyväskylä. They had probably been dead in the apartment for weeks. The police found their bodies because of a neighbor’s report of a bad smell.

The cases seem particularly shocking because the deaths have occurred in environments where there are many people, says the professor of social ethics at the University of Helsinki Jaana Hallamaa. The fact that the body is not found would be more understandable if a person died in their cabin somewhere in the remote area.

For now it is not clear why the dead were not found earlier.

The neighbors of the couple who died in Jyväskylä said that they had smelled a bad smell in the stairwell for about a month. A large pile of newspapers and advertisements had also accumulated in front of the door of the couple’s apartment. None of the neighbors interviewed by HS seemed to know the couple.

The discovery of the situation of the dead employee of the city of Helsinki was partly influenced by the vacation time. In addition, his duties were independent. He didn’t have a regular team at work, and he didn’t report to his supervisor on a daily basis. However, according to HS’s information, the employer had tried to pursue the man before he was found.

Read more: This is known from the case of the man found dead in the toilet

Read more: The deceased were probably lying in the apartment for a month, the neighbors describe the shocking smell of Kalma

Cases show that society is no longer the same community where people take care of each other and also control each other’s actions. A person can be very alone even in the midst of others, says Hallamaa.

At the same time, the cases also tell about changes in safety nets and society’s services.

Jaana Hallamaa

“Traditionally, it has been thought that relatives take care, but there are more and more people who do not have such relatives who are in regular contact. And if a person is basically fine, others don’t even need to wonder what it is, if something is strange,” says Hallamaa.

“We are probably at such a turning point that until now we have increased society’s services. Now in many places it becomes such that we cannot increase the services but have to take more responsibility ourselves.”

For Finns it is typical to respect others’ boundaries and keep a distance. Respect usually comes with the assumption that people themselves will tell you how close they want to be with others or if something is bad.

The problem is when respect for privacy turns into indifference. It would really be important to stay even somewhat on the map about the health and lives of others, says Hallamaa.

“But the boundary lines are unclear as to when meddling in the lives of others is a matter of care and when it is an intrusive meddling,” says Hallamaa.

Indifference can be seen, for example, in many online discussions about criminal cases.

“Discussions always ask why no one intervened in the situation. Then the answer immediately comes that I wouldn’t intervene, because then I’ll just get charged myself, get punched in the eye or something else,” says Hallamaa.

“It’s easy to think that I don’t interfere in things, because they don’t belong to me.”

Of others caring is also taking risks. The danger is that inquiries about, for example, another person’s health will be received incorrectly.

“Just asking if you’re all right can seem really relieving and wonderful to the target, or like who the questioner imagines they are,” says Hallamaa.

Still, the curiosity should continue. Hallamaa would really like more social connections in people’s everyday life, where others are kept an eye on, people wonder out loud if something seems strange and things are dealt with at a lower threshold.

“Connections are probably built on the basis that people would even greet each other in the stairwell and organize more informal meetings,” says Hallamaa.

“For example, there are many housing associations where, in addition to the building, people take care of each other and the housing association organizes social events.”

Hallamaa considers face-to-face contact to be particularly important. That is why he urges you to contact the people around you, even with the risk that the good intention of the contacts will not be conveyed.

“It would be better to err on the side of making too many contacts than not making contact just because we don’t want to disturb the other person.”