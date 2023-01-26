Deaths | A historically high number of Finns died in 2022

In 2022, a total of 62,886 Finns died. Finland’s total fertility rate was also the lowest in the history of measurement last year.

in Finland a historically high number of people died in 2022, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data.

A total of 62,886 Finns died. Compared to 2021, the number is 5,227 more. The number of dead is the highest since the war years.

At the same time, the number of Finns born was the lowest in more than 150 years. According to December’s preliminary statistics, 44,933 children were born in 2022. That is 4,661 children less than the previous year.

So more Finns died than were born.

Last year, the total fertility rate was the lowest in the history of measurement, 1.32. The number tells how many children a woman would give birth to in her lifetime if the birth rate remained at the level of the census year.

Compared to the previous year, the life expectancy of a newborn fell by 0.5 years for boys and 0.6 years for girls. Now life expectancy is 78.6 years for boys and 83.8 years for girls. The last time life expectancy fell this much was in 1957.

Population however, increased by 17,278 people during 2022. The reason for this is migration from abroad: 48,086 people moved to Finland and 13,306 people moved from Finland abroad. Net immigration the highest in the measurement history.

Ukrainians who have received temporary protection have not been counted as immigrants, as the official population includes only persons who have their domicile in Finland.

The population grew the most in Uusimaa.

The news is updated.