After the announcement that Deathloop would be delayed to 2022, it seems that this would not be the only one Bethesda game that planned to release this year They will move to 2022. At least that’s what Imran Khan, editor of Game Informer, says who claims to have direct statements from a Bethesda Softworks employee. As for which games are concerned, the first speculation that is reached is Starfield. The release date of this game has been talked about a lot, generally noting that it would be released in 2021.

the same Jeff Grubb had said that it would most likely be released in 2021, although the Covid could postpone it. Well, based on Khan’s information, this appears to have been the case. And not only that, but it seems that the repercussions of the pandemic in the gaming industry will affect future releases.

Death Loop wouldn’t be the only Bethesda game that could be delayed

It is interesting to read, if we believe the information revealed by Khan, that according to plans, there was the intention to publish more Bethesda games during 2022, games that would already be within the Xbox family. But at the same time it is really tragic news, although not unexpected, that due to the current situation in the world, these launches are frustrated. The world of video games has been affected in many ways by the pandemic.

Although it has also greatly improved the video game sales figures, and the number of subscribers to the services offered by the different companies. In any case, we will have to wait to find out if this information about more Bethesda games lagging is real, and what games specifically they refer to.