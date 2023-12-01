













As on other occasions, those who have a membership to this service have limited time to claim these promotions. It’s a good way to save a little money when having fun and best of all, there is a lot to choose from.

The first game that will be available is none other than Deathloop from the Epic Games Store, one of the most notable releases of 2021 and which has a healthy average of 88/100 from Metacritic.

In this adventure, players are trapped in a time loop and must venture to the island of Blackreef. This is where they have to assassinate key targets. You have to learn from mistakes, try new things, get weapons and much more.

Fountain: Bethesda.

Everything is to break the time loop in which the player is trapped. Prime Gaming’s game release schedule is as follows:

December 7th Deathloop [Epic Games Store]

December 14th Akka Arrh [Amazon Games App]

December 14th ground [Amazon Games App]

December 14th SeaOrama: World of Shipping [Amazon Games App]

December 21 Kombinera [Epic Games Store]

December 28th A Tiny Sticker Tale [Amazon Games App]

December 28th Asteroids: Recharged [Epic Games Store]

Akka Arrh is an arcade-style shooter title, while ground It is focused on obtaining resources and surviving.

SeaOrama: World of Shippingfor its part, allows the player to create his shipping company; Kombinera mixes puzzle and platform mechanics; and A Tiny Sticker Tale Lets you change the world using the power of decals or stickers.

Fountain: Bethesda.

As to Asteroids: Recharged revive the original classic with another style. There is a lot to play besides Deathloop. Players will be able to claim their free games with Prime at gaming.amazon.com every Thursday in December.

Apart from Deathloop We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

