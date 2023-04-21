Raphaël Colantonio – founder of Arkane – recently revealed that Deathloops was originally born as a little game to be done before their new big project, also because Bethesda was not sure they wanted to do Dishonored 3.

“Bethesda wanted us to get to work on something,” Colantonio told RPS in a new interview. “They weren’t sure where we were going after Dishonored. Do we want Dishonored 3? I don’t know, let’s do something simple and short first, and then we’ll see.”

“And then [Deathloop] it’s become a big thing over the years,” Colantonio said. “That was the funny thing: ‘Nah, we don’t want to do Dishonored 3but if you can offer us a small game, something that maybe has multiplayer so we can learn multiplayer, something that maybe has microtransactions, maybe something with a lot of recycling, like a roguelike'”.

“Nearly everyone in the world was interested in some kind of roguelikes. So we said to ourselves: ‘Yeah, maybe that’s the way forward, you recycle the gameplay, you take some elements of the world and you constantly reshuffle the content,'” said Colantonio. What started as a small project has however grown until it became the Deathloop we know today.” Dishonored 3 would probably cost as much to make,” says Colantonio. “But it wasn’t meant to be at the time.”

It is undeniable that Dishonored, despite the quality and good critical response, has never had great commercial success and it is therefore understandable that Bethesda was not particularly interested. Furthermore, it is no coincidence that the new project by Arkane – Redfall – is an open world cooperative first person shooter, a much more popular genre than an immersive sim based (also) on stealth.