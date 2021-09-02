The 2021 is the year of loops in video games, with titles of the caliber of Returnal, 12 Minutes, Loop Hero and the next ones coming, Deathloop And Lemnis Gate. But because in this last period and in particular in 2021 there have been and will be so many games dedicated to time loops? Let’s try to understand it together in this special.

The basics, what is a time loop in science fiction and video games?

When we talk about spacetime loops in movies and video games, we can identify them as gods science fiction phenomena paradoxical, which lead the protagonist into an eternal cycle of events that are always similar to each other and that block him in a sort of “Time cage”. Paraphrasing the phenomenon very much in simpler terms: if the time line were a road and the protagonist was a moving car, being in a loop would be like traveling endlessly in circles in a closed circuit, where once you have traveled everything you start again from boss. However, the fundamental element that characterizes almost all loops is that after having traveled them for the first time, the protagonist remembers to have performed that kind of action, as in a continuous sense of déjà-vu. In fact, it is the individual conscience which allows the character and consequently also a us users, to identify that you are in this circular space-time tunnel and to act accordingly to somehow try to break it. In fact, without consciousness, we will only be gods automata who perform the same actions over and over again without ever realizing it.

Some example in the videogame field?

However, let’s not stop at just the explanations of loops in science fiction, but let’s go into more detail with some examples in the videogame field. 12 Minutes it is probably one of the perfect examples of this type of phenomenon in which it can be found one main timeline but extremely intertwined. The story begins with the protagonist, a married man, who returns home after a day of work and finds himself spending a nice evening with his wife. Suddenly, however, the door bell rings, an individual who claims to be a policeman asks to be allowed in. The protagonist’s wife opens the door and from that moment the nightmare begins. What turns out to be a fake policeman immobilizes the two spouses and a violent interrogation begins. Any attempt at reaction is fiercely punished, to the point that a well-aimed blow in the face of our protagonist who wanted to defend himself knocks him out.At that point and for the moment without any explanation, the young main character finds himself at the entrance door where he came in about 12 minutes earlier.

Everything from here on out repeats itself with almost the same mechanics and events of the previous minutes, with the very important difference that the character and us player we already know what could happen because we have already experienced it, so we will try to remedy it. In this specific case, the timeline appears to be unique, like a single thread that itself twists on itself and forms an inextricable ball of wool. Always taking the example of the road, following this route would be like trying to jump into a “Roller coaster park” intricatissimo, with multiple hairpin bends and intersections. In this context, past and present and future are confusing and not easily distinguishable concepts. In the case of Deathloop probably, according to what we have seen so far of the game, the player’s learning system is similar to that of soulslike, where trying, making mistakes, learning and trying again becomes an inevitable cycle. Another example, albeit an older one of this type of loop, was the infamous demo teaser PT, with the protagonist stuck in a endless nightmare. From a cinematographic point of view we can cite the famous case of the film Predestination of 2014.

The term loop, however, can also frame a set of absolutely unpredictable and therefore almost unpredictable science fiction events “Random” sometimes attributable to the nature of the “Multiverses” in a continuous repetition of some elements that they always remain the same (constant) and others that can vary in a procedural way (variables). This is probably the most used context to re-propose these phenomena with the genre of Rogue-like, who manage to justify many of their environment reconstruction mechanics in just this way. We can mention in this case Returnal And Loop Hero with their constant recreation of the game environments that are rebuilt after each departure of the protagonists and reworked again according to new schemes “Random”.

However, some characteristics always remain the same and help the player to orient himself from a playful point of view, also giving him a sense of progression. From a narrative point of view, however, the “Constant” (for example the names of the places visited) are often the “Infrastructure” upon which these time loops have been built and therefore always remain the same as to provide continuity in the discovery process. In this case, the timelines tend to divide as in a very frayed strand of twine starting from a single node and then it tends to thin out in every direction thus creating multiple and parallel temporal lines with their own specific deviation, and which often close at each death. Going back to the example of the road, it would be like launching, one at a time, with hundreds of copies of our machines in countless similar tracks. Each crash represents the end to that path and the beginning of a new trial. On a cinematic level we can mention films such as Edge of Tomorrow also from 2014.

Loop in video games of 2021

Now that we have briefly talked about these curious phenomena, let’s try to understand why this year – 2021 and the last few years in general – have seen this narrative genre mount so strongly in the videogame market. In this analysis, first of all we must not overlook the incredible charm and objective quality of the productions of recent months, a sign of a maturation of our media in knowing how to tell increasingly complex stories such as those about time loops in such an exceptional way. Then we can certainly consider the beauty of the myth of time travel which has always had a great appeal in any media, to the point of dedicating hundreds of books, films and video games to it. The titles dedicated to these phenomena are in fact the realization of some desires inherent in many of us, such as the will to rewrite the past for improve the present.

Furthermore, if you think about it, almost every single video game has a function similar to that of these paradoxical phenomena, namely the mechanics of respawn. Being reborn after every death is an absolutely obvious context in our favorite media, yet it is not always well justified by the game story. Let me be clear, this is not a flaw regardless, but it is just a different way of processing video games. Well as already mentioned, if in many titles “Respawn” it goes beyond storytelling and becomes simple playful component, in videogames inspired by these strange events (loops), is the story that fits the gameplay and not the other way around. For example, Selene of Returnal, is found entangled in a terrible cycle of death and rebirth, that “it begins” time after time with the crash of his space shuttle on the changing planet of Atropos, a place as complex as it is tragically disturbing. There seems to be no explanation initially, but the constant and continuous deaths are an indispensable tool to better understand the planet and its dark secrets. Dying and returning is therefore the way to move forward in the narrative.

On the large presence of titles in 2021 dedicated to loops, we could also make a small and circumscribed note on how these last two years have been for many of us a moment of “Harsh imprisonment” because of recent pandemic, and how the effects of the quarantine have forced many into some sort of “Prison of a daily” to the point of being able to remotely remember the loops for the continuous repetition of certain activities. But that reasoning isn’t all that good since many of the titles coming this year have been in the works for 3 or 4 years, well before the pandemic. Consequently, we will more likely have to attribute the success of games of this type also and above all to the evolution of many genres, especially the Rogue-lite that have certainly encouraged this process. These products have gone from an initially ultra-punitive and niche genre, to something that in its enormous difficulty can nonetheless reward the player and give it a continuous sense of progression during the games, therefore easier to use. Exactly as it happens with the already mentioned Returnal And Loop Hero, which are difficult but rewarding to play. Furthermore, this phenomenon is so flexible in the world of video games that it can also create multiplayer titles such as Lemnis Gate focused on very short games of a few seconds where soldiers are trapped in loops of limited duration.

The loops like golden cages

As a closing to this special we also want to present a possible additional reading key to these paradoxical phenomena, such as that of loops experienced as gods “Golden cages”. By these terms we mean the oxymoron between a concept potentially positive but at the same time also terribly negative. In fact, the loops are presented as an opportunity to change the course of events and to face the present again with the knowledge of the future, in order to be ready and win the challenges in the making. But behind this advantage a condemnation without appeal wraps around the protagonist: knowledge of the future is in fact a problem when the past is stained with terrible truths.

Such is the reality for example in PT, where the protagonist finds himself stuck in an endless corridor haunted by infernal presence of the companion whom he himself seems to have killed. The loop then becomes a prison, a hell for the damned, where to spend eternity suffering for one’s sins. But it can also be an unfair place, where those who have not committed any crime find themselves forced to live crushed by the complexity of a collapsing universe. Like in a sense the undead of Dark Souls 3 living in one Lothric in shutdown. Or again, time loops can be the opportunity for redemption, such as the case of a brave warrior who has failed in her task of saving the world, and who finds the possibility of rewriting a bright new future thanks to the intervention of her own daughters, in Othercide.

Loops are therefore a different way to tell a story, a fascinating non-linear system that intertwines past, present and future in an endless vortex of crazy yet so terribly suggestive events. A chaotic cyclone that as in the main menu clock of 12 minutes, leads our conception of reality to always rotate in Counterclockwise.