There are still a few months left before the release of Deathloop and the developers through an interview took the opportunity to talk not only about the game, but also about PlayStation 5, praising Sony’s console.

Arkane Studios discusses some of the benefits of moving to next-gen platforms: the team believes the level of ambition used in Deathloop would not have been possible had it been developed on last-gen. “I don’t think we would have been able to maintain this game’s level of ambition if it weren’t for the move to next-gen“said the director of the game Dinga Bakaba.

Bakaba adds that PS5 has allowed them to create a bigger and denser world than the one found in Dishonored 2, and how the console feels like a “breath of fresh air” from a development standpoint. “It’s always heartbreaking when you get to the end of a project and you have to optimize things, and now you have to cut the map in half and you have to justify why it’s split into two parts“.

Obviously, in addition to the praise to PS5, the director of Deathloop also pitted a few more details about the game, focusing on a number of Colt’s skills. The protagonist can in fact absorb incoming damage that can be sent back, or he can teleport from one area to another just like in Dishonored or even throw enemies up high. Character rewards are all random, so loot dedicated to one character will be different from someone else’s, while multiplayer will allow players to unlock unique cosmetics.

Deathloop is scheduled for release on September 14, both for PC and as an exclusive timed console for PS5.

Source: MP1ST