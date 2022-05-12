Odd timing led Arkane to postpone Redfall to 2023 and update after a full eight months Deathloop, enriching it with new features especially to improve accessibility and the long-awaited photographic mode. There are over thirty improvements to one of the flagship titles of 2021, one of which is fundamental, such as being able to navigate the menus through the directional cross.

News also on the difficulty side, game speed and new options for HUD and subtitles:

“Accessibility in games is a complex topic, “said Yoann Bazoge, UI / UX lead designer.” We estimate that over 400 million players need additional assistance when playing. There are many people who can feel left out without some of these options. When we started discussing it with our teams, people were very motivated to develop all of this.”

“We are really grateful to the players and the community for giving us so much feedback when Deathloop was released, “adds Bazoge.” We took the time to read all the accessibility reviews and watch player videos explaining why they couldn’t play Deathloop. We then worked on a document that listed all the feedback and worked out a roadmap on what the additions would be.”

Also comes the photo mode, a highly sought after mode that will allow players to select filters and angles, swap characters, clothes and weapons and change poses.

“This photo mode is a great way to allow our players to be creative using Deathloop’s unique art and levels, “said producer Jeremy Leulier.” The only creative limitations are defined by our players’ imaginations. We are very excited in Arkane to see how deep players will dig into all of the different options and what they will discover“.

