Deathloop is the long-awaited new game from Arkane Studios, famous for developing the Dishonored saga and the Prey of 2017. Given the basic mechanics of the game of repeating various sections of the game repeatedly, due to the time loop in which the playable characters are found , many people tended to consider it as a roguelike, since this mechanic is very similar to that used in games of this genre, which are based on the repetition of levels. However, as the developers have commented, it seems that Deathloop isn’t exactly a roguelike.

Deathloop is also coming to Xbox, because it’s a temporary exclusive

Dinga Bakaba, director of the Deathloop, recently conducted a closed-door interview in which he gave some information regarding this issue. According to him, although he does not want to classify the game with any genre, since he believes that the players themselves are responsible for this, he does not believe that the game is really a roguelike. This is because while it has a common repeating element with this genre, there are other elements that it lacks. Mainly, the director emphasizes that the randomness and procedural generation in the scenarios or having different types of biomes, which is usually common in roguelike, are not characteristic of Deathloop. In addition, he comments that repetition is not mandatory as in other games of this genre, but you can jump directly to other hours of the day.

As Bakaba explains, the passage of time in the game will be based on the order in which we decide to enter each of its 4 districts. If we enter a district, perform actions or obtain objects and leave it, the time of day will have advanced, and so on. The objects and enemies that we will find in the districts will depend on the time of day we decide to enter.

The creative comments that he’s curious what roguelike fans will think of Deathloop, by sharing certain similarities with gender.

Deathloop isn’t exactly a roguelike

We hope this information has helped you to get a little more into the idea of ​​how the mechanics of the new Arkane game will work. Although the developers are currently owned by Microsoft, thanks to the purchase of Bethesda, the game will be released first on Sony consoles and PC, since they had a previous temporary exclusivity, and will come to Xbox later.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.