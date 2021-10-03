In the particular format of IGN, “Devs React to Speedruns” the developers confront each other by witnessing particular speedruns of their titles, often being very surprised by the tricks discovered by the players themselves. A few hours ago it was the turn of Deathloop, last effort of Arkane Lyon available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

The game has a completion average of around 15 hours, even greater if you add a little more exploration and player curiosity. A speedrunner put himself to the test and managed to complete the game in just over 20 minutes, thanks to several ingenious measures. Reacting to this lightning-fast run were Game Director Dinga Bakaba, Narrative Designer Bennett Smith, Campaign Designer Dana Nightingale and Senior QA Tester Joseph Leiter.

It is certainly very interesting to witness the amazement of those who worked on the title, surprised by possibility that Deathloop is able to offer even to speedrunners able to skillfully exploit the game mechanics implemented by Arkane.

Deathloop is available now on PlayStation 5 as an exclusive time console and PC. The game has had an excellent reception from audiences and critics, making it a serious competitor for the Game of the Year title.

Source: IGN