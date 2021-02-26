Deathloop is one of the most anticipated video games for new generation consoles. It was initially announced as an exclusive and flagship of Playstation, but a short time later it became known that the exclusive was temporary and therefore the game from Bethesda and Arkane Studios is also coming to Xbox. As reported @XboxNews On twitter, Deathloop will land on Xbox Series X / S on May 21, 2022.
Sony to pay Microsoft for temporary exclusives for Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo
On Playstation and PC the game will be released this May 21 and yesterday we could see new images of the video game in the last State of Play organized by Playstation. The gameplay trailer is titled Deja Vú, referencing Sencit’s original song with FJØRA that plays throughout the video. In this extract we can see new ways to kill our enemies, learn about various skills of our character and discover various unknown locations.
Deathloop impresses in new gameplay trailer and Xbox release date revealed
In Deathloop we will handle Colt, a man whose mission is to finish with 8 different objectives. Both Colt and the rest of the people on Blackreef Island live in a time loop that restarts day by day, so even characters who lose their lives can reappear at sunrise. Deathloop will also feature a competitive multiplayer mode starring Julianna, an assassin who has to end Colt’s life to preserve space-time.
