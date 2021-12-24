We already knew that Deathloop it would have been console temporal exclusive since it was announced in 2020, But now we have a precise date on its release even on platforms that are not PS5 and PC: to be precise, the last game of Arkane Studios its period of exclusivity will end on September 14, 2022.

To confirm the date is a new advertisement which, for the occasion, also signals it 50% off% for the holiday season on both PS Store and PC. Below you can read the words “Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least 09/14/22”, therefore exactly in the first birthday of the shooter based on time loops.

You have your targets. Now it’s time to eliminate them all and break this time loop. DEATHLOOP is 50% OFF on the PlayStation Store until 1/5/22. pic.twitter.com/bzu4o24Vj9 – DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) December 22, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Knowing that Arkane is owned by Zenimax, which a little over a year ago was acquired for a record $ 7.5 billion by Microsoft as part of the huge bouquet of acquisitions, it is reasonable to expect Deathloop to be directly included in the catalog of the Game Pass upon his arrival on Xbox Series X and S. Deathloop was nominated in various categories at The Game Awards including Game of the Year, but won Best Director and Best Art Direction awards.

Source: TheGamer