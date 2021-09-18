Deathloop, the latest effort of Bethesda And Arkane Studios, is enjoying enormous success within the videogame panorama, both as regards the specialized press and for the great appreciation of the public. The title is currently available on PC and on PlayStation 5, and today we offer you the guide to where to find all theand special unique weapons present in Deathloop.

Recall that the arsenal available in the game is not very large, and that the weapons there are a total of 12, of which 4 unique ones, which you can only get in certain places. If you have not already done so, you can consult our guide to all trophies and the platinum trophy for complete help on the game, and especially our review of the game.

ATTENTION: we remind you that the guide may contain spoilers on the plot and the development of Deathloop, so continue reading only if you already know the game in depth or if you have finished it.

Guide to where to find Deathloop’s unique special weapons

Strelak Verso

A truly versatile weapon: Strelak Verso And a bivalent gun, which can be transformed from a double pistol to a submachine gun at the push of a button.

You can get it you will have to go to the Complex, in the time slot of twelve o’clock. It will be in an area available only on that occasion, as well a door with a big red X painted on it, inside the bunker with the vehicles (from Egor’s laboratory / camp, it is the building right next to it). After going through the door with the X, you will find on the right an open door that will take you into a room with a generator: this powers another door, but it needs several batteries to be powered and open … and yes, the weapon is just beyond that door.

Then go back and start playing inside the area, exploring the various rooms and using the various doors. There will also be several turrets, from which you can also take batteries (but some can also be found around). If they will be discharged, you can take them to the upstairs command post in the giant room you entered from, and recharge them with the appropriate device. You can find a couple of drums in other areas of the map as well, but it might take you a little more road to travel. When you have all the batteries inserted, you can open the door and get the weapon.

Automatic Firmness

Automatic Firmness it’s an automatic machine gun.

Getting it won’t require you to take extra actions that take you away from your main goals, because it will be dropped directly from one of the 8 Visionaries you will have to kill: Frank Ciancia. Time to kill it and get it? Of Morning, to Fristad Rock.

The legacy

A devastating shotgun to say the least,Inheritance will be obtainable of evening at the Karl’s Bay. You will get it by completing Reward Scheme, one of Charlie Montague’s games. Since this takes place in very particular phases, with some random spawns, we propose below video from Powerpyx (which we thank) who will show you how to win the game and get the weapon.

Sepulchra Breteira

The fourth and final special weapon featured in Deathloop is Sepulchra Breteira, a sniper rifle that also completes the types of weapons available in the game. This will be obtained as a reward for completing the main Arsenal-type mission “Keep on giving”, available at Updaam In the afternoon.