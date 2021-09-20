Deathloop has received a new patch that fixes numerous bugs, but doesn’t fix the stuttering issue that many gamers are having on PC. As mentioned, Arkane is working to try to correct this annoying problem quickly.

However, Bethesda said there is a particular “do it yourself” fix that could be used to curb the problem. In fact, a Reddit user asked the development studio to share the hotfix which, according to the player, actually works.

Here’s what you have to do: open Steam, then right-click on Deathloop, Properties, Beta and as an access code to the private beta write “juliannashotme”. Players will then have to choose “public_beta”: after this Steam will start loading the files needed to play in the public beta. Once the game has been updated and started, the stuttering problem should then be solved.

Waiting for an official patch, this trick seems to be really useful as several players say they haven’t had any more problems.