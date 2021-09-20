Looking forward to a new patch for Deathloop that can improve the performance of the PC version, according to user reports Bethesda is suggesting a “do it yourself” fix to limit the stuttering problems.

Just a few hours ago, Arkane released a new patch, but it didn’t fix the performance flaws. Meanwhile, some users have contacted Bethesda support (as suggested by the developers themselves on Steam) at least to limit stuttering problems.

The proposed solution is interesting, a kind of “do it yourself” fix waiting for a further update, which activates the “beta” mode by Deathloop.

Specifically, you need to right-click on the game icon in the Steam library and select “Properties”. From here choose “Betas” and insert the code “juliannashotme” (without quotes). When users are asked which beta to choose they will need to select “public_beta”. At this point, the download of the files needed to play in public beta should begin, with the name of the game changing to “Deathloop [public_beta]”in the Steam library.

Deathloop, a little discussion with Julianna

According to the comments in the forums of the Valve platform, the fix actually works, although it would seem not to completely solve the problem. For that inevitably we will have to wait for the next patch. In any case, if you want to try this solution too, remember to remove beta options once the next update is available.

In the meantime, if you are in the early stages of your adventure on the crazy island of Blackreef, we recommend that you take a look at our Deathloop guide with some useful tips to get the best of the time loop.