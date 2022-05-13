Deathloop finally has photo mode thanks to update 3 that recently arrived, and where a couple of extra improvements were included for those who continue to enjoy it.

If you want to portray all the action of your solo game, you will only have to access this option through the pause menu, where you will discover that several features come to your shots.

Not only will you be able to capture epic moments, but also you can add filters, change poses, alternate the appearance of Colt and Julianna and even put other weapons and outfits in the characters.

In this way you will be able to create true works of art to show off to your friends or simply to enrich the personal library of your console.

Capture the most epic gunfights. Image: Bethesda.

Not satisfied with this, several accessibility options were also included with which you will be able to modify several aspects of Deathloop.

This category, located in the options menu, will allow you to alter the difficulty of the game, its speed and even modify part of the interface.

Deathloop has photo mode and surprises for PlayStation 5

If you are one of those who play from the Sony console, you will have the possibility to choose one of the nine avatars that come with this update.

Among this collection are the faces of Colt and Juliannaand best of all, you can have them completely free.

So that you can obtain them without any problem, we recommend that you consult the steps to follow from the official page of the game.

With this new update, Bethesda makes it clear that the game is still alive and that it will probably be supported for a while longer, so who knows what surprises could come in the future.

What is Deathloop about?

This first person shooter action title puts you in the shoes of two rival assassins caught in a time loop on the mysterious island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day over and over again.

To escape, Colt’s only hope is to take down eight key targets before the day resets.

