Deathloops it is one of the projects that has been able to launch the new generation of consoles in the best possible way, showing fluidity, innovation and great personality.

Not that they are qualities that are lacking Arkanethe software house that dealt with the game, which certainly have been able to remind us of some great titles from the past: but Deathloop, not surprisingly, resembles one game in particular.

In a recent interview to Raphaël Colantonio, ex-developer of Arkaneinteresting details have come out on the genesis of Deathloop, which would seem to be linked by a common thread with the never born Dishonored 3.

Colantonio made the following statements:

When Bethesda asked us to make a game that was particularly appealing to the public, we didn’t know how to proceed: make Dishonored 3? Maybe, but in the meantime this little project was being created, which ended up expanding and becoming Deathloop. It was what we were looking for, a roguelike component and the presence of multiplayer were perfect to attract the large audience, in fact they did.

Deathloop managed to grab an audience that Dishonored had never garnered: the title hit the mark, also taking home numerous critics’ awards.

You can find Deathloop review in our site, looking forward to a can (and hoped) announcement of Death loop 2.