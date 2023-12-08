













Deathloop Creators Will Now Develop Xbox-Exclusive Blade Game









Within the framework of The Game Awards it was announced that the studio best known for its work with games like Deathloop and DishonoredArkane Lyon, He is already working on a new video game called Marvel’s Blade.

In the first preview of Marvel’s Blade We see a man inside a hair salon while an alarm announcement is heard from a loudspeaker. The shot then changes to what looks like a radio and some sort of tablet on top that carries a lap counter.

It seems that the work is already done, since the barber stopped using his machine, but he seems worried. After the man in the chair tells him that “relax, it’s not going to bite you” A siren sounds and gunshots.

The individual who was receiving the service was none other than Eric Broks, the half-vampire, half-human walker who must face all kinds of supernatural threats.

Source: Arkane Lyon.

According to the game description, Marvel’s Blade is a mature single-player third-person game set in the heart of Paris and is in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.

How did Arkane Studios develop Marvel’s Blade?

During The Game Awards 2023, Geoff Keighley interviewed Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games already Dinga Bakaba from Arakane Lyon. Bill said they wanted to pair world-class talent with characters that fans love.

Bill Rosemann said that as it was Blade’s 50th anniversary they were very proud to reveal this new partnership. Arkane gave the idea to Marvel Studios and that is finally how this project became a reality.

Dinga Bakaba declared that it was a dream come true to make a game dedicated to this character and that the setting was the city where he lives, in this case, Paris. What you do have to be very patient with is this title because it is in development and you can’t see when it will be ready.

What does seem like a fact is that it will be an Xbox exclusive, it’s just that there was no kind of detailed announcement on this subject. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

