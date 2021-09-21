Over the last few days, several videos have come out about Deathloop who seek to test the performance of the game both in its version of Playstation 5 as in that of Pc. It seems that PC Master Race ended up losing this time, but thanks to a new comparison of Digital Foundry, we already have a much more detailed explanation of why.

Deathloop offers three different performance modes in PS5: one that prioritizes FPS, another that seeks to balance FPS with resolution, and the last one that favors resolution with ray-tracing. On PC, the title of Arkane studios It runs as well as your computer will allow, but reports have surfaced stating that the game is not very well optimized, not even on fairly powerful machines.

Well, in the analysis of Digital Foundry It is reported that each different mode of the PS5 delivers exactly what it promises. However, there is a common variant between the PS5 and PC, and is that every time a level is loaded, both platforms suffer from a slight drop in FPS, but it is quickly corrected once the action begins.

In the case of PC, the game frequents FPS drops and strange glitches visuals, and although it seems that it is not so serious, it is definitely important to highlight. Luckily, these issues should be easy to fix through a patch or update, so hopefully. Arkane don’t take too long with this.

Via: Digital Foundry