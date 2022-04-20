Via Reddit, a well-known leaker – rockagent – has pointed out some new information regarding Sony’s strategy. Among other things, you indicated that Sony and Microsoft have an agreement for Deathloop, the exclusive PlayStation console timeline made by Arkane, a team now owned by Xbox Game Studios. The game should come straight up PlayStation Plus Premium and Game Pass after the end of exclusivity.

Precisely, the leaker states: “Sony has made a deal with Microsoft to make sure Deathloop is a PS Plus Premium game, once exclusivity is lost it will arrive on both PS Plus and Game Pass.” Rockagent’s words are a bit generic: “an agreement with Microsoft” could also be an inaccuracy and it is possible that Sony had signed an agreement with Arkane from the beginning to have the right to publish the game on its subscription service. , but not in an exclusive format.

Deathloop

For now, in any case, I’m alone speculations. Sony is certainly betting a lot on its PlayStation Plus subscription, so it is credible that an ex-exclusive is destined to arrive on the higher tiers of the subscription. For the moment, however, we must take it all as a rumor and nothing more.

