During the Future Games Show in August 2023 it was presented Deathgrounda dinosaur-based survival horror made with the Unreal Engine 5 by Jaw Drop Games. It will be available on pc, with a release date yet to be determined. You can find the announcement trailer below.

According to the first official details, Deathground is a survival horror that can be tackled alone or in the company of two other players thanks to the cooperative mode. The objective will be to escape from ruined structures infested by dangerous dinosaurs guided by a reactive and aggressive artificial intelligence.

The game will offer dynamic objectives and unpredictable situations, in which to escape we will have to rely on weapons, gadgets of various kinds and collaboration between players. There will also be a class system for the characters, each of which will have unique traits, skills and tools.

What do you think, did the trailer shown at the Deathground Future Games Show convince you? Let us know in the comments.